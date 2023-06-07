July 1, 1938 – June 4, 2023
Beverly J. Scott, 84, of Coquille, Oregon, died peacefully at her home in the early hours of June 4, 2023, following a four-month illness.
Beverly was born July 1, 1938 to John and Ellen Wesel in Morton, Washington.
At eight years of age, Beverly moved with her family to Bandon, Oregon, where she spent her formative years. Beverly lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife and friend. She loved creating delicate needle work until her eyesight began to fail. She was a wonderful cook, who worked in various restaurants throughout her lifetime. She retired from her profession in the early 2000s.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 64 years, Mr. William Scott; their sons, Anthony Scott of Tel Aviv, Israel and Bill Scott of Coquille, Oregon; and one brother, Willard Wesel of Winnemucca, Nevada.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wesel; two sisters, Barbara and Joann; and two brothers, Bill and Leon.
Her legacy will live on in the hearts of relatives and friends and the many customers who enjoyed her culinary delights over the years.
Friends are invited to celebrate Beverly’s life at a service which will be conducted at 1 pm, Friday, June 9, 2023 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Interment will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In