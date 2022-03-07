November 9, 1931 – February 28, 2022
Graveside services for Beverly Irene Ringer, 90, of Coos Bay, formerly of Coquille, will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens.
Beverly was born November 9, 1931 in The Dalles and passed away in Coos Bay, February 28, 2022.
She went to The Dalles high school and graduated in 1949. She married Leslie Ringer on April 2, 1950 and settled in to life in the very small town of Parkdale, Oregon.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Sony Roberson; mother, Letha Robertson; mother-in-law, Pearl Ringer; brother-in-law, Rod Ringer; husband, Leslie Ringer; son-in-law, Brian Nelson; and brother-in-law, Bruce Brown.
She spent her life raising three girls and working at retail establishments and restaurants. She loved gardening and going to the beach.
She is survived by daughters, Ruth Graham and husband, Mike, Debra Guhrt and husband, Steve and Lesley Nelson; 6 grandchildren; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; sister, Shirley Conley and brother-in-law, Gary; sister, Colleen Brown and daughter, Heather Brown.
A get together at Mike and Ruth Graham’s in Coquille will follow the graveside service.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
