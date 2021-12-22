Beverly “Bev” Parks

March 30, 1941 - December 7, 2021
On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Beverly S. Parks, loving mother, passed away at the age of 80. Beverly, known as Bev, was born on March 30, 1941, to Coleman and Faye Cast in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Bev lived in Chickasha until 1952 when, at age 12, her family relocated to Coquille, Oregon, as her father had obtained employment with the U.S. Plywood Company.
During Bev’s Professional Career as a secretary she worked at Church Pontiac, Lounsbury Ford, Ted’s Auto Body and for Nick Nylander Attorney-at-Law. However, Bev has a great love of experiencing all life had to offer. Her loves included camping, cooking, playing cards, canning, gardening, golfing as a member of the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge # 1935, country music and spending time with her family and friends.
Bev is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Peterson) Schaumburg; son, David and Julie Peterson; son, Steve and Kelly Church; stepdaughter, Debra and Kym Lavel; stepdaughter, Tandy Wolf; brother, Robert Cast; sisters, Betty Holmes and Sharon Forney; brothers, Butch Cast and Dean Cast; half-brother, Allen Cast; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Coleman and Faye Cast; half-sister, Cheryl Cast; stepdaughter, Sara Van Dalen; and nieces, Dianna Sheridan and Carol LaBranche.
At Bev’s request there will be no services.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
