Beverly Ann Hempstead

September 9, 1948 – February 16, 2021
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Bev, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, friend and confidant, on February 16, 2021. Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Earl G. Hempstead.
Bev was born September 9, 1948, on her family ranch in McPherson County, South Dakota. Following the passing of her father, Bev boarded a train to Oregon with her Mother, "Gunde", where they both came to live for the rest of their lives. Throughout her adolescence, Bev shined in her academics. Bev was always an exceptional student who enjoyed and excelled in mathematics and accounting. She was kind, compassionate, and forgiving.
Bev met Earl Hempstead in 1965. They married May 9, 1967 in Roseburg. They were married 51 years and were lovingly devoted, best friends, and partners in life. After marrying Earl, Bev joined Earl in managing and running their many businesses, raising a family, participating in many church activities and traveling the globe. Photography was also one of Bev’s passions. She has many beautiful photos she's taken from her travels around the world.
On most days you would find Bev under the sun, tending to her garden. She was an incredible gardener and spent her days outside or in her greenhouse. Bev always looked the most beautiful in her garden. Somewhere between the rows of corn, beans or tomatoes, she would emerge with a smile and the life she cultivated would radiate through her eyes. Bev always knew she was growing more than vegetables and fruits; she grew love, friendship and lessons. With her crops and her wisdom, she taught those around her resilience, sustainability, and the meaning of patience and gratitude. Bev was the matriarch and corner stone of the family who brought everyone together.
She and her husband, Earl, traveled many places throughout the world, from up and down the Amazon River where they would collect butterflies, to riding camels in Egypt, and building a church in India. Yet her favorite of places was always at home surrounded by family and friends.
We are proud to have Bev as our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. We will never forget her loving ways.
Bev is survived by her children, Earlene Sue Hempstead-Brown, Benny E. Hempstead, Barry Hempstead, Tammy Barney, Jan Miller and Bobby Hempstead; grandchildren, Cazz O. Kellum, Chelsi A. Kellum, Andrew B. Hempstead, Brittany A. Hempstead-Miller, Jason Hempstead, Jessica Kellum, Hannah Hempstead and Megan Morales; 8 great-grandchildren, great friends, neighbors and the congregation of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. All loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love and affection she had for each one of them.
Service to be held April 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Coos Bay, Oregon
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel
