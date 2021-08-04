Beverla “Andy” Gordon French

May 8, 1940 – July 24, 2021
No public services will be held for Beverla “Andy” French, 81, of Coos Bay. Private cremation was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Beverla “Andy” was born May 8, 1940 in Rulo, Nebraska to William and LenaBelle (Nagel) French. He passed away July 24, 2021 in Coos Bay, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
In his younger years, Andy loved riding with his buddies, Ed, Fabe and Larry. He loved dancing the two step. Andy was a loyal friend to Ed, Fabe and Connie, Michael and Trish. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Andy is survived by his wife, Deborah French; daughter, Toni Porteur; son, Bill French; and sister, Lafaye Engle.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In