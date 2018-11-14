Feb. 20, 1920 – Nov. 3, 2018
A memorial service for Beulah Rosalie Jordan, 98, long-time resident of Coos Bay, will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. Monica Catholic Church, 357 South 6th St., in Coos Bay. Graveside internment will follow immediately after at Sunset Cemetery.
Beulah Rosalie Jordan was born Feb. 20, 1920 in Midvale, Idaho and moved with her mother to Coos Bay in 1926. She attended Bunker Hill Elementary School and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1938. She married Red Jordan in Oct. of 1939, and together they had five children, 11 grandchildren, and 30 plus great-grandchildren. Beulah and Red owned and operated Red Jordan Foods from 1955 to 1985 when the business was turned over to their son, Jerry.
Beulah was an active member of Zonta International and she ran their ceramics program at St. Catherine’s Home for more than 15 years. She was also an active member of Coos Bay Garden Club, BPOE Lady Elks, Camp Fire Girls, Little Theatre on the Bay, St. Monica Altar Society, South Coast Clambake, and was a very supportive Dance Band “widow” for Red’s many musical engagements.
Beulah was a very accomplished seamstress, artist, arts and crafts, gardener, florist, home cook, and community volunteer in many events throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed years of participation on bowling leagues, in Coos Catholic School projects and events, volunteering at the Coos County Fair booths and submitting entries. Beulah spent many years with the children and grandchildren at the family cabin on Devore Arm, Lakeside. Fishing, blackberry picking, cobbler making, cooking and family card games filled her days.
Beulah later moved to Brookings, Salem, Clearwater, Fla., Woodburn, winters in Tucson, and lastly, Steilacoom, Wash., to be near her daughters. Over these many years Beulah travelled to several countries with her children, always enjoying the flora and fauna of each unique trip
Beulah is survived by her children, Jerry and Doty Jordan of Roseburg, Janete and Ron Lucas of Steilacoom, Wash., Jo Jordan of Port Orchard, Wash., and Jackie and Brent Hedgpeth of Bothell, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Inez Campbell; ex-husband, Clair “Red” Jordan; and daughter, Judy Jordan
Beulah was hard working, and caring of family and friends during the many life-situations she encountered. She saw her responsibilities through to the end and everyone knew they could count on her for a helping hand. She has left us with many lasting memories, and will be thought of often.
