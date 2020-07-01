Betty Viola Demarest
November 12, 1920 – June 24, 2020
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Betty V. Demarest, 99, of Coos Bay, will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the College Park Community Church, 2548 Newmark Avenue in North Bend. A private interment was held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Betty was born on November 12, 1920 in Marshfield, Oregon to Thomas Roy Leaton and Mary Viola (Landers) Leaton. She passed away on June 24, 2020 in Coos Bay.
On March 2, 1939 Betty married Victor “Vic” Demarest. On December 20, 1939 their daughter, Mary Elizabeth was born at Kaiser Hospital in North Bend. In 1945 they moved from Coos Bay to North Bend. The family joined the Coos Bay Yacht Club. They enjoyed many gatherings there with family and friends. Betty worked at College Park Day Care for several years. She loved cake decorating and made many wedding cakes for family and friends. Betty held a bible study at her home weekly and was active with College Park Community Church up until her death.
Betty is survived by her sister, Mildred “Millie” Duke and her husband Jack of North Bend; son-in-law, Larry Weaver Sr. of Oregon City; granddaughter, LaRae Eagles and her husband Scott of Oregon City; granddaughter, Linda Weaver of Drain; four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Demarest in 2006; parents, Thomas and Mary Leaton; her daughter, Mary Weaver; and grandson, Larry Weaver Jr.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In