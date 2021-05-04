Betty Ruth Ohman passed away peacefully at home, with two of her daughters present, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at age 89. She was born in Delta, Colorado; the oldest girl in a family of 7 children.
Betty graduated from Western State College with a degree in education. She was proud to use her first earnings as a teacher to pay for an indoor bathroom for her parents. She met her future husband, Jim, while doing her student teaching in Colorado – they married in 1955 in Delta and were together for more than 50 years. They taught in several communities, but settled in North Bend, where they raised their family of 3 daughters. In 2018 Betty moved to Kirkland, Washington to be closer to one of her children. Her family was touched when many of the staff at her assisted living facility pulled them aside to privately express how kind mom was, how much they loved her and would miss her, often with tears in their eyes.
Betty loved to walk on the beach holding her husband’s hand. She loved shopping, coffee, a nice meal and time with friends and family. She loved children and was a gifted teacher for kids who struggled with reading. She loved her students and had food at school for the kids who didn’t get fed enough at home. She was a talented seamstress, a state champion for a national chicken cooking contest, enjoyed various crafts and lived a full life. She and Jim traveled extensively and they were both curious, lifelong learners.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Bert; siblings, Walt, Jane and Chuck; and her beloved Jim-O. She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda, Shelly and Debbie; siblings, Ray, Char and Ralph; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
No memorial is planned at this time, but a celebration of life may be held in the future.
