April 5, 1929 – May 17, 2019
A joint memorial service for Betty Rose Turkle, 90, and husband, Ross A. Turkle, 94, both of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 1, at the Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd. SE in Coos Bay.
She was born Betty Rose Sullivan April 5, 1929 to Joseph Daniel Sullivan and Amanda Bertha Quast in Rocky Ford, Colo. She passed away peacefully May 17, 2019 at her home in Coos Bay.
Betty was the youngest of her 14 siblings who survived to adulthood. The family moved to Payette, Idaho when she was quite young. She graduated from Payette High School in 1948 and married James H. Baxter Oct. 27 1958, relocating to Wenachee, Wash. They moved in 1966 to the Coos Bay area, where Jim was employed with Menasha Corp.
Betty enjoyed the early years in the area involved in the raising of her three children. After the children graduated from high school she experienced a divorce and suffered the loss of her youngest son, Thomas Mark “Max” Baxter.
She worked for many years as a housekeeper and caregiver. She also served for those who needed the ministry of Christ. In her spare time she would lead prayer groups and Bible study session as in accordance with her faith.
On Feb. 25, 2006 she married Ross A. Turkle. Ross and Betty enjoyed entertaining others being involved with choir groups such as “Belles and Beaux”. Betty was a life-long member of the Women’s Aglow prayer group and would regularly attend meetings and retreats.
Betty was a devout born-again Christian. She chose to lead her life for the glory of God.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Theresa Baxter; her son, William “Bill” Baxter and his wife, Dr. Christiane Löhr; her grandchildren, Ashlee Baxter and Damian Baxter; as well as the additional children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren through her marriage to Ross Turkle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross A. Turkle by 36 hours; her parents and siblings, and her son, T. Mark Baxter.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to Aglow International: www.aglow.org
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel/ Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service, 541-267-3131.
www.coosbayareafunerals.com
