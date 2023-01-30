March 8, 1934 – January 2, 2023
Betty Maxine Wooley passed away at the age of 88 at Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, Oregon on January 2, 2023. She had been living at Quail Crest Memory Care in Eugene since May 2021.
Betty was born on March 8, 1934 in Castle Rock, Washington to Leitha Maxine Hiles and Kenneth Raymond Burt. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, James Graham, in Woodland, Washington.
Betty graduated from Woodland High School, where she played alto sax and clarinet in the school band. She and three of her girlfriends loved playing at dances in their band, The Twilighters. She worked in the downtown bakery, earning money for school supplies and clothes. She had many friends and was active in the Rainbow Girls.
Woodland was a special place to Betty. She was proud of her brother, James “Jim” Graham, who served with distinction as Woodland’s police chief, then as mayor for eight years. She loved trips she made with her sister-in-law, Janice Graham, visiting Janice’s daughter, Gayle Graham Sturdivant in Germany.
She married Gordon Sharp after finishing high school and they lived by the Umpqua River near Scottsburg for a year. Gordon formed a logging company with his father, Cecil and brother, Dick Sharp. Betty and Gordon raised their children in Reedsport. She was a loving and very caring mother to their four children.
In the late sixties she went to work for Dunn’s Department Store. Soon she was promoted to buyer in the women’s clothing department. Her independent spirit, positive attitude and energy guided her through many changes.
After her divorce in the early 1970’s, Betty worked for Kaufman’s women’s clothing store in Eugene, and modeled in Kaufman’s fashion shows at Valley River Center. She became a realtor with Gordon Brunton Realty. She established her solo business Pretties by Portia in 1974. She designed necklaces and bracelets with materials from Native American ceramic artists of the southwest. The name Pretties by Portia was inspired by her Porsche 914. Her necklaces were popular and sold well at two of her biggest accounts, Nordstrom’s and Meier & Frank in Portland.
After some years working late at night making necklaces at her kitchen table, Betty began buying jewelry and clothing at trade shows in Rhode Island and Las Vegas. She made sales trips in her Winnebago RV, serving clients from clothing stores, boutiques, and hospital gift shops in Oregon and Woodland, Washington. She also worked at festivals and special events. She managed Pretties by Portia for 35 years.
When sales slowed in December, she vacationed in Mazatlan or Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and made many U.S., Canadian, and Mexican friends there.
Betty was best friends with Sonja and Dean Wooley. Sonja passed away in 2009. Betty and Dean were married in 2010, and greatly enjoyed living in Florence, Oregon. They had many wonderful times together and with family and friends. Dean passed away in 2016.
Betty is survived by her sons, Gary Sharp of North Bend, Robert Sharp & wife, Dawn Lindberg, who live by Loon Lake near Reedsport; and her cherished grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She greatly enjoyed visits with her much-loved granddaughters, Tara Severson and Amy Beeson, of Gresham, and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leitha Graham and Raymond Burt; stepfather, James Graham; her brother, Jim; and daughters, Gail and Susan.
Contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to the University of Oregon Foundation, https://www.uofoundation.org or to your local Rainbow Girls chapter.
