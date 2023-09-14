January 24, 1931 – September 6, 2023
A graveside service for Betty Marie Messenger, 92, of Coos Bay, will be held at 10 am, Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Coos River Cemetery.
Betty was born January 24, 1931 in Eureka, California, to Robert Emerson Barnes and Louise Kamela (Hanson) Barnes. She passed away peacefully September 6, 2023.
Betty met her handsome Marine Corp. husband, Harold F. Messenger while she was working in a small café in Camas Valley, Oregon. They were married after a short courtship in Carson City, Nevada May 26, 1949.
Betty enjoyed being outdoors camping, fishing, hunting, blackberry picking and nature. Her biggest passion was playing her many harmonicas. Betty was the last survivor in her generation. She will be deeply missed. May she fly high with the angels.
Betty is survived by seven children; 5 boys and 2 daughters, Harold, Robert, Walter, Charles, Donald, Louise Crook and BJ Gerard; several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; a sister; many relatives; her husband of 50 years, Harold F. Messenger; and a daughter, Evelyn M. Messenger- Curran.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel
