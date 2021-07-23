February 14, 1926 – July 22, 2021
Graveside service for Betty Louise Hill Cress, 95, of Fairview, will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille. Pastor John Hans will officiate.
Betty was born on February 14, 1926 in Caldwell, Idaho to Sylvester and Maggie (March) Hill. She died July 22, 2021 at her home in Fairview.
She grew up and attended school in Caldwell. She was married to Chester K. Cress in May of 1945 and shortly thereafter they moved to McKinley until 1953 when the settled in Fairview. Betty delivered the mail in Fairview from 1955 until 1968. She was an avid bowler at Myrtle Bowl Bowling alley until the late 1990’s. She loved family outings, picnics and watching the kids and grandkids water ski.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Rosie Hendrix of Fairview and Margaret and her husband, Ibe Hampton of Coquille; 9 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chester; siblings. Jesse Hill, Mildred Hill, Edna Hill Jackson, Anna Mae Hill Peterson, Alice Stromback, Eunice Bartrap, Albert Hill and Bobbie Hill.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
