Betty Lavern Osier

November 15, 1939 - September 7, 2021
A graveside service will be held for Betty Osier, 81, of North Bend, at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay with Pastor Trevor Hefner and Pastors David and Bridgette Whinery officiating . A public visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay
Betty was born on November 15, 1939, in a rural community near Hugo, Oklahoma. She was the youngest of four children to Joe and Mary (Furr) Neitch. When Betty was three years old, her mother, Mary died of Tuberculosis. After two years, her stepmother, Shirley and stepbrother, Jimmy joined the family. Betty moved to Coos Bay with her family in the spring of 1950 at just eleven years old, where she then spent the rest of her life. Betty died on September 7, 2021 from secondary complications related to cancer.
Betty graduated from Marshfield High School in the class of 1957. That summer she met the love of her life, Roy A. Osier, who was a brother to her friend Dottie. The two of them were married on December 13, 1957. They celebrated fifty three years together until Roy, sadly, passed away October 17, 2011. Together they raised three children.
Betty wore many different hats in the world of employment. As a young girl out of high school, she worked as a nursing assistant alongside Roy’s mother, Dorothy. Roy and Betty also owned several businesses; a 27-foot salmon troller fishing boat known as the “Jody”; and an ice business which grew too big to be an “at home” job. Arctic Ice was sold in 1990.
Betty was a devout Christian and worked many jobs in the churches she attended. She was glad to be a part of helping to bring the Trinity Broadcasting Network to the cable system in Coos Bay and monitored TBN’s air station for many years. She loved to share the message of Jesus to others and brought many people to Christ through her own faith.
Betty also took care of and advocated for her disabled son Kenneth and others like him. She was active in organizations such as the Association for Retarded Citizens of Coos County and assisted in monitoring residential group homes. She was on the board of directors for the Coos County Education Service District for four years and also served on the Board of the Pelican Harbor Food Bank.
Betty enjoyed taking care of others and was predominately known for her incredible hospitality and home cooked meals. She was always making a meal for the church or a family or friend in need. You rarely caught her without an apron on and in her kitchen. The door to her home was always open and so was a seat at her table.
Betty is survived by her three children, daughter, Jody and her husband, Bill McCaffree of North Bend; sons, David Osier and Kenneth Osier of North Bend; granddaughter, Mandy McCaffree of Coos Bay; sister, Violet Kulas of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Osier; parents, Joe and Mary Neitch; stepmother, Shirley Neitch; brother, Vernon Neitch and his wife, Louise; sister, Vestel Storts and her husband, James; brother-in-law, Joe Kulas; and stepbrother, Jimmy Neitch.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A public memorial video to commemorate Betty’s life will also be posted to You Tube under the title, “Betty Lavern Osier Memorial.”
