August 16, 1942 – June 30, 2021
A memorial service for Betty Jo York, 78, of Coos Bay will be held at 6:30 pm, Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Bible Baptist Church, 2590 14th Street in North Bend, with pastor Matt Gass officiating. Private cremation was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Betty Jo was born August 16, 1942 in Olympia, Washington to John Paulsen Jr. and Elva Tanner. She passed away June 30, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Betty Jo sang in Belles & Beaux Senior Singers at many assisted living facilities in our area. She owned and ran the Bay Bridge Motel. She was a remarkable person; always friendly, loving and caring. She was always helping people less fortunate than herself. Betty Jo would visit residents whom she knew had no friends to visit them and would give free motel rooms to needy people. Betty Jo was always kind, sweet and generous and always made a point to find the best in people.
She is survived by her son, Joseph York of Hudson, New York; and niece, Debby Paulsen of Olympia/Shelton, Washington.
