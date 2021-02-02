Betty Jean Doyle

March 27, 1923 – January 18, 2021
Betty Doyle, deeply loved by family and friends, passed away January 18, 2021, at the age of 97 in Bandon.
Betty was born in room 8 of the Lucas Lodge in Agness, Oregon to Leonadis and Mabel Blondell. She had two brothers, Robert and Patrick and a sister, Peggy, who passed away from pneumonia at a young age. In 1936, the family moved to the Myrtle Point area where Betty attended school. She met Everett Doyle at Arago High School and the two were married in March of 1942. They were married for 60 years.
Betty spent her years as a homemaker, raising their three children, Kerry, Ron and Peggy. After the children were grown, she helped out in her husband’s company, Doyle Milling Co. She was a devoted and loving mother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
One of Betty’s greatest passions was writing, second only to her faith in God. She loved reading scriptures, writing poetry, and sending letters to her great-grandchildren in Oregon and New York. Betty always loved watching wildlife and delighted in the beauty of nature. She enjoyed watching the deer on her property in Coquille, and later the geese from the window of her care facility in Bandon. She was especially fond of dogs which included many Smooth Fox Terriers and last, a mixed breed rescue “Rachel”.
Betty is survived by her three children, sons, Kerry (Kathy), Ron (Judy) and daughter, Peggy. Five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her cousin, Corlyss McCullough, with whom she shared a sister-like bond.
A private service will be held at a later date. The family asks that those who knew Betty celebrate her memory over a cup of coffee, her favorite beverage. Contributions can be made to Friends of Coos County Animals Inc., (FOCCAS), PO Box 911, Coos Bay OR 97420 in her honor. The family extends its deepest gratitude to the staff at Southern Coos Hospital in Bandon. Psalm 91.
