Betty J. Krewson

January 26, 1929 – August 22, 2020
Our mother, Betty June Krewson, the fourth of five children was born to Clarence Van Doren and Florence Van Doren Karrin Seward, Nebraska on January 26, 1929. She died in the arms of our lord on August 22, 2020 in Keizer, Oregon. With the pain of her loss comes gratitude for her life, love, grace, and kindness she generously shared with family, friends and everyone she met.
She graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1947 and married her class sweetheart Glade Krewson on August 16, 1947.
Dust, clutter, and empty cookie jars never stood a chance. Mom made everyone feel welcome and cherished whether she had known them for years or was saying her first hello. She was active in many social clubs.
After my father, mom’s husband died in 1994 she decided to leave the area her parents settled in the mid 1940’s, moving to Keizer, Oregon, with my wife and I. She settled into a mother-in-law type apartment where she enjoyed many friends, many trips and many get togethers.
Mom is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ernie and Patricia Krewson of Keizer; son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Becki Krewson of Coquille; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Clyde and Burton Van Doren; sister Viola Anderson; sister and brother-in-law Winnie and Robert Hurt; and nephew David Hurt.
The family extends their many thanks to the staff at Avamere Court at Keizer and Willamette Valley Hospice for their excellent care provided to our loving mother.
A private graveside service will be held at Dora Cemetery at the convenience of her family
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
