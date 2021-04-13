January 25, 1934 – April 1, 2021
Betty Ann (Wright) Dugan, a loving wife, mother, grandma and great grandma, left this world to join her “sweetie,” Thomas Dugan on April 1, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Betty was born to Ivan and Bernice Wright in Denver, Colorado on January 25, 1934.
Betty and Tom were married almost 60 years before his passing in 2013. They met in 3rd grade in Deer Trail, Colorado and courted in high school before getting married on June 1, 1953. Once married and living in Denver, Colorado, Betty was a homemaker and daycare provider. She also did a lot of sewing on dance costumes for a local dance group before the family moved to Bayfield, Colorado where they became longtime residents. There they were co-owners of a local grocery store in Bayfield and Betty opened a local fabric and clothing store. They were huge supporters of the community and area schools. Betty and Tom then moved to Florida to enjoy the sunshine. While in Florida Betty worked as a bank teller and went on to work at a gift shop and eventually they moved back to the Bayfield area. Shortly after her “sweetie’s” passing, she spent some time living with her daughter Denise and her husband, Joe, in Bayfield.
In early 2014, she moved to Bandon, to live with daughter Kay and her husband, Mike. In August of 2014, Betty became a resident of Pacific View Senior Living Community, where she lived until her passing. Her family would like to sincerely thank the Pacific View staff for all the care and love they provided while she resided there.
Betty enjoyed crossword puzzles, drawing portraits and playing games with family. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her eldest daughter, Debra Stump; her father, her mother and her step-father, Gene Roberts. She is survived by her son, David Dugan of Palm Desert, California; and daughters, Deanna Starbuck (Gene) of Aztec, New Mexico, Dalinda Crinklaw (Doug) of Grand Junction, Colorado, Denise Ritter (Joe) of Bayfield, Colorado, Donnita St. Amour (Richard) of Stafford, Virginia and Dolores “Kay” Tamalonis (Mike) of Bandon. She had 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.
