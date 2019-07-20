Oct. 25, 1937 - July 7, 2019
Per her wishes, no services will be held for Betty Ann Andrews, 81, of Coos Bay.
Betty was born Oct. 25, 1937 to Frank R. and Donalda Wills Andrews. She passed into the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, July 7, 2019. In her final days and hours, she was surrounded by her loving family.
Betty and her younger brother Ray grew up between the family home in North Bend and the family ranch in the Siuslaw National Forest.
Betty attended school in North Bend, with many dear friends. From kindergarten days, Betty shared a very special friendship with Donna Clark Johnson White and Shirley Sappington Mitts. In her 50's. Betty fulfilled a life-long dream attending Southwestern Oregon Community College and earning her degree in human services.
She was employed in various jobs and took pride in all she did. She was an excellent waitress, a partner in her family's timber and transportation businesses, but as a survivor of domestic violence, the job which meant the most to her was that of domestic violence advocate for the Victims and Witness Program.
She was an artist at heart with a passion for elegant and unique fashion and Victorian interior design. She loved color, silk, satin, lace and the most impractical high heeled shoes, Persian cats and poodles. Betty loved the beach, especially walking Bastendorff. She was an avid outdoors woman, enjoying marksmanship, hunting, fishing and spending time on her parents ranch.
Of all Betty treasured, her family and friends were of the greatest importance. She was a loving and devoted daughter. She had a very special relationship with her aunts, Ilene and Carole and her cousin Bob, with whom she enjoyed long talks. Betty adored, supported and believed in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She understood and taught her family that kindness, love and compassion are the most important aspects of anyone's life.
She is survived by her children; daughter, Dawn (Blake) Barklow, who was her loving caregiver in the last year of her life; her son, Ric Ball; daughter, Pam Bergreen; grandchildren, Kassie Cook, Jonathan Barklow, Phillip Bergreen, and Braden Galucci; and great-grandchildren, Trenton, Ayasha, MacKenzie, Alice, Talon, Inara and Ima.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the SAFE Project, 1681 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
