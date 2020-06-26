Bette Lee Barcus
December 13, 1944 – June 20, 2020
A celebration of life for Bette Lee Barcus, 75, of North Bend will be announced and held at a later date.
Bette was born December 13, 1944 in Portland, Oregon to Alvin and Berniece Spencer. She passed away June 20, 2020 at her home in North Bend.
Bette grew up in Camas Valley, where she met Floyd Barcus. The couple married December 28, 1962 in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he was serving the country in the United States Marine Corps. The following year, the first of 4 children arrived and eventually, the family settled in Reedsport. Bette began working at the Winchester Bay Inn, where she stayed employed until it sold in 2010.
She learned to knit, loved books, crossword puzzles, Elvis and Andy Griffith, but her greatest joy was family. She will forever be missed, but will live on in all of us.
Bette is survived by her husband, Floyd Barcus of North Bend; her four children, Diane Nason of Salton City, California, Scott Barcus of Coquille, Oregon, Mike Barcus of Reedsport, Oregon and Nicole Gardner of Reedsport, Oregon; brother, Gerald Spencer of Springfield, Oregon; as well as 27 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, Alvin and Berniece, and three granddaughters, Kayla Gardner, Jessica Barcus and Michelle Erb.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
