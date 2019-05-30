March 30, 1939 – May 26, 2019
Bette Gulseth lost her battle with cancer at her home surrounded by loved ones May 26, 2019, she was 80.
She was born March 30, 1939 in Corvallis to Vincent and Margaret (Nendel) Smith. She lived more than 40 years of her life in Myrtle Point.
Bette is survived by her partner in crime of more than 34 years, Tom Thompson; daughter, Julie Wood of Roseburg; son, Jay Haga of Ontario; daughter, Susan Mill of Park City Mont.; daughter, Teresa Haga Hadden of Powers; son, Greg Haga of Central Point; daughter, Michelle Kronsedt of College Station, Texas; daughter, Laura Angelo of Myrtle Point; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and many more she helped raise and counted as her own; siblings, Robert Smith of Roseburg, Patricia Yeoman of Klamath Falls, Dennis Smith of Elgin, Cindy Vinson of Myrtle Point and Pam Hermann of Broadbent.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill Smith, Clifford Smith; and sister, Janice Noah.
There will be no services, but donations can be made in her honor to the Autism Society of Oregon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com and theworldlink.com
