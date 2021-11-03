November 7, 1932 – October 21, 2021
A graveside service for Bette (Davis) Nelson, 88, of Coos Bay, was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Bette was born November 7, 1932 at Keizer Hospital in North Bend, Oregon to parents, Charlie and Rachel (Jalo) Davis. She passed away in her home October 21, 2021.
Bette was raised on the family dairy farm on Haynes Inlet with her 3 brothers, Albert “Buster” Lane, Clifford Davis and Duane Davis. She embraced all the responsibilities that farm and family life entailed and was active in 4H, excelling in carpentry and sewing. She went to school at Haynes Inlet, Sunny Hill, Roosevelt and North Bend High School, where she graduated in 1950.
She attended Oregon State and worked at US Bank with Hazel Nelson, her future sister-in-law, before she married the “boy next door” Clarence Nelson in August of 1952. The newlyweds started married life in San Diego while Clarence completed his Navy service. They returned to Oregon so Clarence could go to college to complete his teaching degree and to raise their growing family. Together they had four children, Eloise (and Dennis) Lovie, Jaynee Kanui, Chuck Nelson (and daughter-in-law, Diane) and Lori Nelson.
Bette was a homemaker in Hauser, Langlois, and Coos Bay and also picked shrimp in Charleston to supplement their income before returning to college to complete her own teaching degree. She graduated from Southern Oregon in 1970 and spent more than 25 years teaching 2nd and 3rd grades at Englewood and Bunker Hill.
Bette was an award-winning quilter and active in local quilting clubs, including Sew It Goes and Coos Sand ‘n Sea Quilters. Quilting was a passion that allowed her creative side to shine and earned her many awards and accolades. Quilting also combined her love for travel, as she attended quilting workshops and festivals around the world.
Bette and Clarence were avid travelers, visiting their grandchildren in New Mexico, Michigan, Wyoming, Southern California and West Virginia, along with various cruises and trips to Northern Europe and Australia.
Bette loved and enjoyed their six grandchildren, Ben Nelson (and Jodi), Leanne Lovie-Halliday (and Dennis), Sara Nelson, Becca Simpson (and David), James “Artie” George (and Melanie), and Alice Turpen (and Dan); also their eleven great-grandchildren, Annika Simpson, Jordan Nelson, Hunter Nelson, Wyatt Nelson, Ava Simpson, Mackenzie George, Gray Lovie-Halliday, Bubbie Simpson, Addison George, Mikey Simpson and Alexander Simpson.
A very special thank you to Dennis Halliday for pitching in wherever needed and for cooking their dinners for the past five years.
A big thank you to United Homecare and the caregivers over the last 2 years that cared for Clarence, until his passing in February, and for Bette. The caregivers not only accommodated their desire to remain together in their home but supported the entire family in the process.
Bette is survived by her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many nieces; a nephew and dear friends and will be remembered for her unique sense of humor and the many lessons she imparted.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, parents, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son-in-law, and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
