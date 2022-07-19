Besse Louise (Lee) Guthrie

March 25, 1925 – July 12, 2022
A memorial service for Besse Guthrie, 97, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Coos Bay Church of Christ, 775 W. Donnelly Avenue in Coos Bay. Private interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Besse was born March 25, 1925 in North Bend, Oregon to Robert E. and Leota (Nelson) Lee. She was raised in Eastside, Oregon. Besse passed away July 12, 2022 in Coos Bay.
Besse graduated from Marshfield High School in 1943 and married Franklin Wayne Guthrie in 1944. She was a wonderful and loving wife and mother. In 1962, Besse began her career at the new Community College (SWOCC) in the library. She worked in various position in the library through the years. She retired in the 1990s.
Besse always loved to read, sew and do needle work. Besse and Wayne were camp hosts for BLM for several years. Their favorite was the Steens Mountain. She was a member of the Coos Bay Church of Christ and she loved music. She was pianist and singer in the church all of her life.
Besse will be missed very much by her family, church family, and friends at Ocean Ridge Assistant Living and in the community.
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Ralph Franklyn) Huntley, Debbie (Steve) Pickering and Janet (Frank) McNew; grandchildren, Gina Dunning (Ryan) and Scott McNew; great grandchildren, Olivia Morris Dunning, Lathan Dunning and Ellie Dunning; sister, June Horner; and sister-in-law, Verna Lee.
Besse was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Wayne Guthrie; parents, Robert and Leota Lee; brother, Bob Lee; and step-son, Gary Dalton.
Memorial contributions in Besse’s name may be made to Pacific Home & Hospice, 455 S. 4th Street, Suite 3, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420 or the Coos Bay Church of Christ, 775 W. Donnelly Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
