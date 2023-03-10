May 12, 1921 – March 1, 2023
A Funeral service has been held for Bertha Sharpe, 101, of Coos Bay, at Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary 405 Elrod Ave. Coos Bay. Burial was at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Bertha Mary Sharpe was born May 12, 1921, to Frank and Itha May Krones in Eatonville, Washington, the youngest of their 8 children. She passed away peacefully March 1, 2023 just two and a half months shy of her 102nd birthday, as close friends sang a hymn.
Her father, Frank moved west and homesteaded near Eatonville. He and his first wife, Edith Carter, had 3 children before she died in childbirth. Frank then married his wife’s sister, Itha Carter and had Berthold, Vinettie, Philip, Ernie, Grace, Frank, Earl and Bertha. In her twenties, during World War II, Bertha worked at a sawmill due to the shortage of men, until they returned home from the war to their jobs. A few years later, she earned her degree as a registered nurse at Tacoma General Hospital, where she was employed for the next 5 years. After responding to a help wanted ad for an Industrial Nurse, she was flown to North Bend, Oregon, to interview with Weyerhaeuser. Because of her previous sawmill employment, Bertha was hired and worked for Weyerhaeuser as their nurse for 24 1/2 years before retiring at age 62. In addition to her work, Bertha had a beautiful garden and was known for her award-winning dahlias. She logged many many hours as a hospice volunteer, a member of the executive board and was an active member in TOPS and the Dahlia Club.
Bertha’s parents heard and received the gospel in 1908. When asked about her own faith, Bertha said “I have loved the Lord for as long as I can remember”. She declared that love and chose to follow Jesus at age 12; a choice she lived out faithfully over the next 90 years. Bertha loved to study her Bible, and never missed an opportunity to attend meetings where God's word was being shared. When she was no longer able to go in person, she listened on the phone. When she could no longer see to read, she asked to have the bible read to her.
The other love of Bertha’s life was Clifford Sharpe. He and Bertha met late in life while working at the mill and were married December 1, 1971. Cliff worked alongside Bertha in her flower beds and volunteering at hospice. Together they donated enough funds to South Coast Hospice to build an additional room onto the Hospice Center. They were a happy couple for 30 years until Cliff passed away August 16, 2002. After Cliff’s passing, Bertha remained fiercely independent, driving until she was 96 and living alone with the help of Cliff's nephew, Dick and his wife, Arlene Hyatt; her special friends; and a good hairdresser. She finally moved into assisted living at Inland Point Retirement Community in March of 2020. Though Bertha's body was weak and painful, she remained mentally sharp (true to her name) until the day she died.
Bertha is survived by many nieces and nephews including her nephew, Ernie (Reta) Nelson and their son, Baurice; niece Ruth (Dennis) Spencer and Ruth's children, Cynthia, Bryan, Sonia and Serena; niece, Janet Giles and her daughter Sherri; nephew, Bill Krones; nephew, Richard (Dick) Hyatt and his sons, Richard Hyatt Jr, Robert Hyatt and their families; great nephew, Clint Hughes; great niece, Noella Roots; great-great nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
A big thank you to all the staff at Inland Point and their dedication to her care during the last several years.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
