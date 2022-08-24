Bernice Geneva Sutton

June 27, 1945 – August 10, 2022
Bernice passed away at home on August 10, 2022 with her daughters by her side. She was born in Townsend Georgia to James and Bernice (Bennett) Gibbs. They later moved to Coos Bay, Oregon where she met and married Jessy Sutton on April 17, 1965. They have 2 daughters, Sylvia Reiten and Jessie Fuhrer. They Retired in Wasco, Oregon.
Bernice worked at Georgia Pacific, Charleston cannery, operated a day care center, St. Catherine’s Nursing home and Bay clinic. She was very involved in her community serving on School board, PTA, Camp Fire Leader and camp counselor, budget committee, transportation committee, and Memorial Day committee.
Bernice enjoyed watching sunsets, butterflies, reading books, playing racket ball, and playing with kids. She was happiest when she was with her family and at family reunions where she would laugh, play Bingo, tell stories and visit with everyone.
She is survived by her daughters, Sylvia (Randy) Reiten and Jessie (Terry) Fuhrer; sisters, Bonnie Dawson and Mary Burke; brother-in-law, Tom Sutton; grandchildren, Nick (Sierra) Reiten, Abe Reiten, Marissa (Jeff) Isaak, and Alicia (Dan) Talley; 11 great grandchildren; numerus nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Jessy Sutton; mother, Bernice Gibbs; and father, James Gibbs.
We all Love her and miss her.
