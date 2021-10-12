Bernard John Sherwood

August 15, 1927 – October 9, 2021
Bernard “Benney” Sherwood, a loving husband, a caring friend, passed away on October 9, 2021 in Coos Bay at the age of 94. At his request, no services will be held. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Benney was a lifelong artist who specialized in portraits. His happiest days were spent in his studio creating new treasures. He was born in Dickinson, North Dakota on August 15, 1927. At an early age his family moved to the Coos Bay area. He grew up in Greenacres, moving to Coos Bay in his high school years. After graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force, and on the evening before leaving, he was in a serious car wreck. His right arm was almost completely severed, but after spending a year in McAuley Hospital his arm was saved. He decided to travel and covered the whole United States. He then attended the Chicago Art Institute and after that studied with Moya Del Pino, a noted teacher from Spain. He then went to Mexico City and studied art with Diego Rivera. Over the years he continued his artwork, finally settling in North Bend with his wife, Darlene, and worked at McKays and Safeway, and later at the North Bend School District, where he made many friends. In his last years he loved to go to Pony Village for coffee with “the gang”…a fine group of seniors who had a long table at the Buzz Café run by Lisa and Simon, a wonderful couple. Benney is most likely up in heaven right now, at a table having coffee and making his opinion known on politics, weather and the best recipe for smoked salmon. You are so missed Benney!
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
