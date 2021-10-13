January 25, 1949 - October 5, 2021
A memorial service for Benjamine Arlo Muth, 72, of Coos Bay will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, October 24, at the Harbor Assembly of God Church, 2050 Lincoln Street in North Bend. His family invites all to stay for a meal after the service as Ben enjoyed bringing people together with a shared meal. Ben’s grandson, Pastor Chase Pickett and son-in-law, Gary Pickett will conduct the service.
Ben was born January 25, 1949, in Hillsdale, MI, the son of Merle Clyde and Mae Helen (Shaw) Muth. At the age of 5, Ben and his family relocated to Coos Bay, Oregon. He died October 5, 2021, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
Ben was a 1967 graduate of Marshfield High School. He married Annette Lee Bertschy, August 5, 1967, in Coos Bay. Ben worked at Hallmark Fisheries, then Weyerhaeuser for many years. He owned a commercial fishing boat for a couple of seasons then worked for DB Western which brought his family to Las Vegas, New Mexico for 1 ½ years. When he returned home he ran his own construction company for several years. When he closed his business, he relocated to Portland, then Salem. Ben and Annette returned home in 2006 at which time he worked and retired from E.L. Edwards Property management as a maintenance man. Ben, Annette, and their oldest daughter and her husband owned a few rentals in the area for several years.
Ben enjoyed fishing, clamming, crabbing, hunting, playing card games (especially cribbage), camping, and feeding family and friends. He was very dedicated to his family; he was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He especially enjoyed hosting fish fries or barbecues to bring his family together.
Ben is survived by his children, Sheryl and husband, Gary Pickett, Carrie Muth and Tim Muth of Coos Bay; grandchildren, Chase and wife, Dodi Pickett of Winston, Brady Pickett, and Hayden Pickett; Tele’a and wife, Amorell Noriega, Sasha Severson, Adrian and wife, Cassandra Mendez-Muth, and Erik Kokel; Ben and fiancé, Jessica Muth and Amanda Muth, all of Coos Bay; 6 adorable great-grandchildren; three sisters, MaryLee Sillman, Betty Jo Haas, and Debra Salazar.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette; parents, Merle and Mae Muth; two sisters, Delann Armstrong and Linda Muth.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southwestern Chapter of the American Council of the Blind of Oregon, P.O. Box 1658, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
