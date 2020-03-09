Benjamin Ryan Hyatt
October 13, 1990 - Died March 2, 2020
Graveside Service for Benjamin Ryan Hyatt, 29, of Sheridan, formerly of Myrtle Point was held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Dora Cemetery. Visitation was held from 9 am until Noon at the Myrtle Point Chapel.
Benjamin Ryan Hyatt was born Oct. 13, 1990 in Coos Bay. He died March 2, 2020 in Sheridan.
Ben grew up in Myrtle Point, Ore. and graduated from Myrtle Point High School. Ben was an athlete all through school playing all sports from football to basketball and baseball alongside his friends and brother Daniel Lee Hyatt Jr. Ben's mom Connie would be the loudest one in the stands cheering him on during every game.
Ben took classes at Lane Community College eventually making his way to the Grand Ronde area where he worked his way up to becoming a supervisor of Player Services at Spirit Mountain Casino.
Ben made an impact on everyone he came in contact with. He loved spending time with his family. Ben also loved music and going to concerts. He was a big Raiders fan.
He is survived by his mother; Connie R Marmon; step-father, James Sturgill; great grandmother, Darlene Monteith; brother, Daniel Lee Hyatt Jr.; sisters, Jennifer R. Marmon and Odessa McDaniel; nephews, Zander Lee Marmon, Konner Miles Hyatt, James Ryan Hyatt, “Tiger” Renee Sears, and Mathias Mendes; nieces, Sarah Marmon and Kloey McDannald; aunts, Amy Diane Hyatt McCormick, Nona Louthan, Tammy White, Kit White, Suvella Hopkins, and Margie Owen; uncles, Dennis Wayne Hyatt, Clayton White, and Steve Louthan; cousins, Joshua McCormick, Cathryn McCormick, Johnathan McCormick, Quentin McCormick, Cory Hay, Garret Hyatt, Tasia Hyatt, Cassandra Hardman, David Hopkins, Randi Tuck, Richie Fish, Cathy Pyle, Robert Pyle, Daniel Saucedo, and Andrew Pyle.
Ben was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Lee Hyatt Sr.; aunt, Deborah Kay Hyatt Reece; uncle, Gary White; grandmother, Sharon D. Hyatt; grandfather, Bob Monteith; and great aunt, Pat Fish.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In