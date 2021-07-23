March 31, 1932 – July 14, 2021
A celebration of life for Barry Wallis Blake, 89, of North Bend, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark Street in North Bend, with Pastor Todd Inman, of Connections Community Church, officiating. A private graveside will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Barry was born March 31, 1932 in Boston, Massachusetts to Gilbert Russell and Ruth (Trask) Blake. He passed away July 14, 2021 in North Bend.
Barry graduated from Major Edwards High School in West Boylston, Massachusetts. He served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1953. Barry resided in California from 1952 to 1971, where all his three children were born.
He moved to North Bend, Oregon in 1971, where he worked for the North Bend School District from 1971 until his retirement as Director of Operations in 1995. Barry married his best friend of 20 years, Jane Huckleberry, December 28, 2001.
He was a longtime member of the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene. His main focus and greatest love in life was the Lord, his family and friends, and helping others. He touched more lives than he could ever realize and will be missed by all.
Barry is survived by his wife, Jane Blake of North Bend; son, Paul Blake and wife, Jill of Eugene; daughter, Pam Blake and husband, Terry Knaus of Dora, Oregon; brother, Steven Blake and wife, Carol of West Boylston, Massachusetts; daughter in law, Carey Blake of Corvallis; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Gilbert Blake; brother, David Blake; and son, Gilbert Bruce Blake.
Memorial contributions in Barry’s name may be made to the South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road in Coos Bay.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
