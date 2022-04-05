Barry A. Nelson

May 1, 1942 – March 29, 2022
Captain
The Sea Captain boarded his Vessel for his final Voyage after his last set.
He was born in Oakland, California to Clarence and Virginia Nelson. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Peg (Margaret) Nelson. They married in Alameda, California on July 7, 1973. Throughout his lifetime Barry lived and worked with the ocean, with an early beginning at age 8 building his first boat from a kit, with his mother’s help. The challenge was laid by his father: if it turned out well and seaworthy, his father would provide an outboard motor. The project was likely an indication of Barry’s future, for mom declined the first cheap motor and insisted dad honor the bargain and successful build, and pony up with quality. This was a harbinger of things to come, for Barry went on to captain formidable racing sailboats from an early age, and developed into a worth seaman who shared his masterful expertise freely with others. He often helped youngsters getting into the industry, and helped oldsters remember why they became involved with the freedom of the sea to begin with. His career spanned yacht clubs, his and Peg’s deeply beloved sailboat, Pathfinder, his own yacht maintenance and repair business, fisheries wholesale and retail at Peg’s Fish Market, their own fishing vessels – the F/V JJ, the F/V Atlas, and the F/V Mystic. He gave six years of service in the Navy during the early to mid 1960’s aboard the USS Proteus. During this time he trained as a nuclear electrician, and executed repairs within the reactor of the Polaris Submarine Nautilus. He remembered his time based in Edinburgh and Holy Loch fondly, yet vividly articulated the tensions upon arriving in Spain during the Bay of Pigs, and described the American troops inspection by General Franco himself.
After his Naval Active-Duty Service, Barry continued in the Naval Reserve under the guidance of Bob Machin as a machinist for Naval Industry at Alameda; theirs was a lifelong and treasured friendship.
Barry and his beloved wife, Peg touched many lives and dedicated much of their lives in service to the commercial fishing industry. Although they did not have children of their own, many have felt they simply adopted the West Coast. Their regard and respect for the hard-working men and women of the West Coast ran deep, as well as their own intrinsic relationship with the sea and the vessels who ply her nautical temperament. Barry served as a Director to the WFOA (Western Fishboat Owner’s Association), was an Oregon Salmon Commissioner for 25 years, as well as a Port Commissioner for Wichester Bay, Oregon for 16 years. He took these responsibilities with great dedication and with a keen mind to create forward growing industry regulation in a sustainable manner. He knew well the value of a skilled trustworthy running mate and the interdependence we rely upon both at sea and upon land, and he took great joy in the relationships he held with those who have saltwater running through their veins.
God blessed him all his life, and watched over him during Peace, war, and at Sea.
For if anything, cherish every Moment, as one never knows when the last set will be The Last Set.
May You Always Have Fair Winds, A Lofty Ship and a Bright Star to Steer Her By.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In