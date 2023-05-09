August 1, 1942 – July 20, 2022
Barbara Sharon McCoon was born on August 1, 1942 in Fresno, California and died July 20, 2022 in Bandon, Oregon due to natural causes. She was the daughter of Theodore and Ruth Nielsen of Fresno, California.
Barbara is survived by her son, Don and daughter-in-law, Johanna of Modesto, CA; son, Steve and daughter-in-law, Flo of Waitsburg, WA; daughter, Sharon Mendonca and son-in-law, Rick of Merced, CA; son, Scott and daughter-in-law, Trina of College Place, WA; and son, John Russell and his fiancé, Bodhi of Portland, OR. Barbara enjoyed spending time with family, her 11 grandkids and 10 great grandkids whenever possible.
Barbara lived and raised her older children in Mariposa, California from 1971 till 1991. After living in Washington for a short time, she found her dream location in Bandon, Oregon in 1994. This is where she raised her youngest son, Russell. Barbara thoroughly enjoyed being close to the ocean, walking on the beach and watching the sunsets. As an artist Barbara knew the beauty of the area and enjoyed the town of Bandon. Barbara loved taking long drives and seeing new places.
A private Celebration of Life was held by family in places where she held fond memories.
