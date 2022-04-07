August 18, 1927 – March 23, 2022
Barbara Ruth Dodrill passed away on March 23, 2022 at the age of 94. She was residing in Hillsboro, Oregon at the time of her death.
Barbara was the daughter of Loren and Frances Brownlee. She was born in Miles City, Montana on August 18, 1927. Her father died when she was 3 years old. Frances married Russell Sommers a few years later and he quickly became Daddy. Barbara had one sister, June Korenko. They lived near one another and were best friends for life.
After living most of her young life in Montana, her parents relocated to Auburn, Washington in 1944 where Barbara graduated from Auburn High School in 1945. After high school she went to telegrapher school and worked for the Milwaukie Railroad as a telegraph operator in Morton, Washington where she met her soon to be husband, Donald Lee Dodrill. They were married in Auburn, Washington on December 21, 1946. They followed Don’s job and moved to Bandon, Oregon in 1948.
Barbara started college at the age of 39. She attended SWOCC then transferred to SOC where she graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1970 with a BS in Business Education. She received her Master’s Degree from OSU in 1971. After teaching for 2 years at Pacific High School she moved on to teach business courses at SWOCC. She became a full professor and chaired the business department. During the 1984-85 school year she was awarded the Business Division Professor of the Year.
Among her many civic activities and awards were: Member of First Presbyterian Church in Bandon where she became a ruling elder, sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. She was on the United Way of Southern Oregon board and was board chair in 1988-89. In 1985 she was awarded the United Way of Oregon’s Award of Excellence for her work as Campaign Chairman during the annual Fundraising Drive. She was on the Bandon City Council, and was president of the Council at one time. She was on the Southwestern Oregon Community Hospital Board. Delta Kappa Gamma honored her as a woman of Achievement and the Coos County Democratic Party recognized her as the 2000 Democrat of the year.
Retirement did not stop her! After the death of her husband in 1998, she went back to work at the college for a couple years. She still wasn’t done, so at the age of 75 she became a real estate agent, working out of the office of David L Davis Realty. She quit at age 80 and once again found herself at loose ends. Barbara met Dr. Gail McClave on a flight from Portland to North Bend. Their conversation led to her finding her next great passion as she served on the organizing board of the Coast Community Health Center. She also volunteered in Dr. McClave’s office two days a week until she moved to Hillsboro in October of 2021. Always giving back, Barbara became a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) in her late 80’s and was beloved by the two young women she represented.
A life time interest in politics manifested itself in a campaign for State Representative in 2000. Her words “An interesting experience. I lost.”
Barbara achieved most everything she set her sights on in business, career and community. She gave generously in both time and money to causes and organizations in which she believed. For over 20 years Barbara made her swimming pool available for people who needed that type of exercise. At any given time 20-40 people took advantage of that opportunity.
Barbara is survived by her two children, Nona Scott and Walter Dodrill (wife Susan). She has nine grandchildren, John Scott IV (Tracy), Edward Scott (Sonia), Shawn Scott (Kaycee), Robert Scott (Sarah), Donald Scott, Russell Scott, Jedediah Dodrill, Jeremiah Dodrill and Mariah McMonagle (Ciaran). She is also survived by niece, Susan Jones. Sixteen great grandchildren; numerous great nieces and nephews; along with many friends all honor a life well-lived.
Barbara was preceded in death by a son, David Dodrill; husband, Donald Lee Dodrill; parents, Russ and Frances Sommers; brother-in-law, Bill Korenko; sister, June Korenko; nephew, William (Billy) Korenko, Jr.; and son-in-law John G Scott III.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church located at 592 Edison Avenue SW, Bandon, OR on April 23, 2022 at 2 PM followed immediately by a reception in the church fellowship hall. Officiating will be Pastor Eric Lindsey from the North Bend Presbyterian Church. Questions may be directed to Walt Dodrill at 541-297-0747.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either Quiet Waters Outreach, PO Box 714, Sherwood, OR 97140 or the Barbara Dodrill Scholarship, SWOCC Foundation, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In