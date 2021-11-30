June 28, 1931 – November 20, 2021
Barbara, age 90, of Lakeside, residing in Salem, Oregon, passed peacefully November 20, 2021 in Salem. She was born June 28, 1931 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Willard M. Johnson and Helen F. Cocklin. Her family moved to North Bend when she was 3 years old and she graduated from North Bend High School. Her family was musically talented and her love for band instruments began in the 8th grade. Barbara was the first in her family to attend college at the U of O, graduating as a true Oregon Duck.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, George E. Johnson; her sister, JoAnn Hille; and two husbands. Her first marriage to Bill Gardner (deceased) and second to Howard Rondeau (deceased). She is survived by her children, Michael Gardner (Sharon), Glenn Rondeau (Cheryl), Barbara Rondeau Butterfield, Judy Rondeau and Paula Rondeau Cline. Grandma Barbie or GG as she is affectionately called by her 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Howard spoiled her with many travel adventures including Mexico, Norway, Egypt, Ethiopia, Europe, and Canada. She also enjoyed cooking for her family, singing in the Reedsport United Presbyterian Church choir and her membership in PEO. She taught both elementary and high school band. Following Howard’s death she continued her travels to be part of a choir presenting the “Requiem” throughout Italy and later traveled to Ethiopia to visit family and Hawaii.
A memorial service will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Reedsport for family and friends in the future with a private ceremony later to scatter her ashes at the beach that she so loved.
Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home, Salem, OR.
