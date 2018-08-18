Dec. 21, 1929 – Aug. 9, 2018
A private family celebration of life will be held for Barbara R Graham Saturday, Sept. 1 at the home of Ray and Susan Huff in Bridge. In loving memory of Barbara who passed away peacefully Thursday, August 9, 2018, at her home in Bridge with family members by her side. “Surely Goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever” - Psalm 23.
Barbara was born Dec. 21, 1929 in Newark, N.Y., the second of five children of James Kenneth Reed and Alice Roosevelt (Warner) Reed. In 1944, a few years after James was tragically killed in an accident, Alice and her four daughters moved to Arroyo Grande, Calif., to live with her family that had relocated there from Wyoming in 1921. In 1945, Alice and the girls moved to nearby San Luis Obispo where Barbara attended high school, graduating in 1948.
In 1966, Barbara and her husband, Rev. Walter Raymond Graham moved to Oregon to minister in the Broadbent Community Church where countless lifelong friendships were fostered. They later started the Myrtle Point Community Church where they continued their ministry until Walt left to be with the Lord Dec. 17, 2007.
Barbara was active in many civic organizations including her involvement in the Myrtle Point Food Bank and Thrift Store which earned her recognition as a Woman of Distinction by the local Soroptimist Club. Barbara served many years on the Coos County Election Board and was a longtime Grange member. In addition to serving the community, she was passionate about her career as a retail security and loss prevention agent.
Outdoor activities including backpacking, camping and fishing with family and yearly hunting trips to Eastern Oregon with friends were a special part of Barbara’s life; antiques and collectible teddy bears were her favorite hobbies. She was also a lover of animals, sharing her life with several pugs, numerous cats, and occasional cows and sheep.
Barbara is survived by daughters, Susan Alice and Ray Huff and Sandy Lee Foster; son, John Mark and Carole Graham; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister and best friend, Patricia Reed McLean and Dave Locatell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family was a huge part of Barbara’s life and family gatherings held a special place in her heart.
She was Preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Walter Raymond Graham; son. Robert Allen Graham; father. James Kenneth Reed; mother. Alice Roosevelt (Warner) Reed; brother. Richard Kenneth Reed; and sisters. Marjory Ann (Reed) Brooks and Nancy Kay (Reed) Haynes,.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Barbara’s name to the Bridge Community Church, 98177 Bridge Lane, Myrtle Point, OR 97458 or the Bridge Grange, 51240 Myrtle Creek Rd, Myrtle Point, OR 97458.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
