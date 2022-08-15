March 3, 1931 - February 13, 2022
Barbara Lorraine Reeves was one of six girls born to German immigrant parents, Edward and Christine Hauser, in NE Portland. Barb was the tomboy of the family. She spent her days at her daddy‘s side helping him with building and repair projects, tending their large garden, harvesting berries, cherries and other fruit. After graduation she launched her career with the Oregon State Game Commission, followed by support staff as a civilian with a US Air Force.
Barb then moved to Coquille, where she met and married her first husband, Warren Jenkins. Not long after, they had their only child, Jeff and their family was complete. Although Barb and Warren later divorced, they continued to work together in the assessor’s office in the Coos County Courthouse. Barbara later moved down the hall to work for Judge Charles Reeves in District Court. They would eventually marry and spend almost 50 years together.
Barb and Chuck shared a great love together as they raised her son, Jeff and had frequent visits from Chuck’s daughter, Pam. They were very active in their community, the church, and the great outdoors. They traveled around the United States and Central America, but eventually Barb and Chuck settled on the Rogue River. They decided that this would be the perfect place to build their three-story cabin. It also had a great wooden deck overlooking the best fishing hole around. This would serve as a gathering place for friends and family, retreats, honeymoon‘s, and a special place that many would enjoy.
Barb found time to pursue a college degree and always found ways to share her musical and teaching talents. She was famous for her pies and, as everyone knows, no one played the spoons quite like her. She had a deep passion for her family, and “Grandma Barbie“ enjoyed many visits with her son, Jeff, his wife, Kris and their three girls, Katie, Annie and Grace. She was a great encouragement to her sisters, Dorothy, Millie, Irene, Dina and Joyce and their families that gathered together at the annual Hauser Family Reunion.
Barb lived a long and full life and had a great devotion to Jesus. She loved deeply and was deeply loved by so many. She was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters. Barb is survived by her husband, Chuck; her son, Jeff (Kris) and their three granddaughters, Katie, Annie and Grace; as well as her seven great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank their church, and her amazing caregivers Patti, Suzie, Marylyn and South Coast Hospice. She passed peacefully to Heaven with her family by her side. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dove Medical Center.
A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 282 W. 6th in Coquille. Bring a pie in her honor to share after the service if you are so inclined.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
