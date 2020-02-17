Barbara L. (Jose) Shore
August 10, 1932 - January 27, 2020
Barbara L. (Jose) Shore of Reedsport, Ore. passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Barbara (Bobby) was the second daughter born to Herbert Jose and Charlotte (Wilson) Jose, born Aug. 10, 1932 in Seattle, Wash.
Bobby grew up between Seattle, Wash. and Honolulu, HI, making for a very adventurous childhood. Bobby had many exciting stories of living through the bombing of Pearl Harbor, as a child. The family moved back to Seattle after the War, where Bobby graduated from Franklin High School in Seattle, in 1950.
Bobby met George E. Shore, Jr., on a blind date arranged by mutual friends, they knew at once that they were meant for each other, they were married on March 21, 1952 in Bellevue, Wash. George (Bud) passed away, April 2, 2019, soon after celebrating their 67th anniversary,
After marrying Bobby and George lived in Honolulu and Seattle, where George finished his studies at the UW. Here their family grew, George (Bud) and Bobby welcomed their two children, Linda and Jeffrey. After George graduated from UW, he started his career with the Oregon Department of Forestry, taking Bobby and the family first to Prineville, then to Coos Bay, Reedsport and Stayton, Ore. In 2018, Bobby and George, decided to move back to Reedsport, to be closer to grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
While raising their children in Reedsport, Bobby worked for Dr. Rickard McLean, and later Dr. Robert Lewis. Anyone that went to those doctors knew her. When they moved back to Reedsport, 40+ years later, she would see people at the store that remembered her from Dr. McLean’s office.
George was transferred to the Salem area in 1971, and so the family moved to Stayton, OR. Bobby went back to work in the medical field in Salem, working for Dr. Mark Neary, Dr. Eugene McCallum, and Dr. Timothy Mahoney. She loved working with people, and being able to help them. She never forgot a face or a name. Everywhere she went she made friends, and kept in touch with them forever after.
After retiring, Bobby and George enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, exploring the more remote areas of the Pacific Northwest, traveling to Hawaii, and spending time at their cabin in La Pine, Ore. Most of all she enjoyed time with her family, not much made her happier than spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bobby is survived by her younger sister Jaime (Geeb) Hart of Crossroads, Texas; daughter and son in law Linda & Rick Rochon of Reedsport, Ore., son Jeffrey Shore of Salem, Ore.; 5 grandchildren & spouses – Juliana (Andrew) Yearous, Francis (Ingrid) Rochon, Patrick (Betty) Rochon, Teresa (George) Lichte, and Katrina (Juan) Gomez. She was “Grams or Grammy” to 18 great grandchildren; Thomas, Paul & Isaac Yearous, Vincent, Ambrose & Bennett Rochon, Demitria, Anthony, Elijah, Elizabeth & Fallon Rochon, Emily, Devin, River, Jude & Vegas Lichte, and Maria-Sofia & Anastasia Gomez.
Barbara (Bobby) was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, George (Bud) Shore; her sister, Charlotte (Dee) Tollefson; her parents, Herbert & Charlotte Jose; and stepfather, Frank Solak.
A memorial Mass was offered for Barbara on Feb. 1, 2020 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Reedsport. A private family inurnment is planned for sometime this summer.
A full obituary can be found at https://www.dunesmemorial.com/obituary/Barbara-Shore
Memorials donations may be mailed to LUH Foundation c/o Jamie Swafford, 600 Ranch Road, Reedsport, OR 97467 http://www.lowerumpquahospital.org/foundation/ or the charity of your choice.
