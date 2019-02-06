July 10, 1935 - Jan. 13, 2019
A celebration of life for Barbara Jean Morris Tarbox was held Jan. 19 at her home in Coos Bay.
Barbara was born July 10, 1935 in Klamath Falls, to George C. and Florence F. Morris. Barbara first lived in Klamath Falls, then in Merrill, then in Bradley-Woodard's logging camp in London, Ore. She attended the three-room London common school for two years.
In October 1943, the family moved to Sebastopol, Calif., where Barbara graduated from Analy High School. She attended Santa Rosa Junior College, San Jose State College, and San Francisco State College. Barbara married Lawrence L. Schuster of Sebastopol in 1959. The couple were ocean and surf commercial fishermen. Their marriage, however soon ended.
In November 1963, Barbara was working as a district clerk for the U.S. Forest Service at the Coffee Creek Ranger Station in Trinity Center, Calif., when she met Robert I. Haynes, a summer firefighter. They were married in 1964 and adopted two children, George and Sarah. Later, this couple also parted.
Barbara was working at the Galice Ranger Station in Grants Pass as a clerk-typist in October 1969. She was promoted to accounts maintenance clerk and transferred to the Illinois Valley Ranger Station in Cave Junction, where she met Jim I. Tarbox, a timber sales officer. They eloped to Reno, Nev., and were married in 1974. They lived in Cave Junction, Happy Camp, Calif., Klamath Falls, and finally settled in Coos Bay in June 1978.
Barbara had been a Red Cross Grey Lady at Letterman Army Hospital in San Francisco, treasurer of Bay Area Welcome Wagon Club and Bay Area Friends Club in Coos Bay, an on-call caregiver, and a state home health aide. She was a member of Phi Delta Omega sorority, Mamie Rebecca Lodge, Coquille Odd Fellows Lodge, the Independent Order of Foresters, and Kirby's Cribbage Club in Coos Bay. She enjoyed road trips, trout fishing on the upper Rogue River, and spending time with friends.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Sarah K. Tarbox Ondrus; her son, George W. Haynes; two nieces, two nephews, three grandsons, a great-granddaughter, and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother.
She liberally and regularly drenched all with pure love, especially the children. She is fondly remembered as a uniquely sweet and independent individual and an avid lay historian. The family suggests contributions to a favorite charity of your choice.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In