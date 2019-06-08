Aug. 12, 1952 – May 22, 2019
Private services will be held for Barbara Jean Neill, 66, of Coos Bay. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Barbara was born Aug. 12, 1952 in Coos Bay, to Don and Helen (Harrison) Rausch. She passed away May 22, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Barbara grew up and lived her whole life in Coos Bay. She met her husband, Clifton, when they were children and were married for 46 years.
Throughout the years, Barbara held several jobs which included being a bookkeeper and a retail clerk. She really enjoyed serving her regular customers, but what she loved most was spending time with her family. Family meant everything to her.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Clifton Neill of Coos Bay; daughter and son-in-law, Cheri and Larry Rescorla of North Bend; granddaughter, Mckenzie Rescorla of North Bend; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Matt Brownell of North Bend; nieces, Shaylyn of Eugene and Kaley Brownell of Coos Bay; sister, Tina Smith; nephew, Kyle Smith, both of Coos Bay; brother and sister-in-law, Kim and Julie Rausch of North Bend; nephew, David Rausch of Springfield; niece, Tara and husband, Aaron Fleetwood; and great-niece, Kendra Fleetwood of North Bend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Milton Rausch.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and theworldlink.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In