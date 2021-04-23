October 19, 1939 – April 15, 2021
Cremation rites have been held for Barbara Jean Fagette, 81, of North Bend, under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
She was born October 19, 1939 at Alameda, California, the daughter of Paul and Jane (Meenes) Fagette and was raised and educated in Alameda. She moved to San Diego where she was a dental hygienist then became a police officer for 13 years. Barbara moved to Coos Bay in 1983, where worked for the city for 20 years and was a volunteer fire fighter for many years, and she was the first women volunteer fire fighter president in Coos Bay.
She loved to camp, travel, garden, bake, knit, go to Disneyland and spend time with her family. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristen Keeley; granddaughters, Darby and Emma; by her brother, Paul Fagette Jr. and his wife, Connie.
She was proceded in death by her parents, Paul and Jane Fagette and her son Calvin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In