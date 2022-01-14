Barbara Jean Dutton

August 6, 1940 – December 24, 2021
Barbara Jean (Bennett) Dutton of Lake Oswego, Oregon, passed away, surrounded by her children, on December 24, 2021, at the age of 81. She was born in Medford, Oregon, on August 6, 1940, to her loving parents, Betty Jean and William Richard Bennett.
The family relocated to Coos Bay, Oregon, where Barbara "Barb" attended school, graduating from Marshfield High School in 1958. She attended the University of Oregon until 1960, where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. On August 21, 1960, she married the love of her life, Brian Dutton.
In 1960, Barb and Brian moved to El Paso, Texas, where Brian served in the Army while stationed at Fort Bliss. Barb obtained her teaching certificate through the University of Texas at El Paso and taught fourth grade there. At the end of his military service, Brian and Barb moved to Gold Beach, Oregon and then on to Seattle, Washington. There, they had two children, Dan and Julie. Barb and Brian relocated to Lake Oswego, Oregon in 1970.
Barb was very involved in her children's education. She was a member of the Bryant Elementary School PTA and volunteered in the classrooms of her children. She was a member of the Waluga Booster Club and was an active participant and fund raiser for the Lakeridge Pacer Parent Club for eight years.
Barb was an avid tennis player and continued to meet, off and on, with her tennis group long after they all retired from playing. She loved to cook and participated in the compilation of the Rave Reviews cook book. Proceeds from the sale of this book supported the Lakewood Center for the Arts. Barb was a member of PEO Chapter EB and was formerly a member of the Lake Oswego Garden Club.
Barb enjoyed travelling. She and Brian visited China, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, The Maldives, South America, Africa, The Caribbean, and Europe. But their favorite stop was the Kona Village Resort on the island of Hawaii. She also loved spending time with her family at her vacation home in Sisters, Oregon.
Barb was an avid supporter of University of Oregon athletics. She loved going to football and basketball games to cheer on her beloved Ducks.
Barb is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Beth Dutton of Lake Oswego; her daughter, Julie Dutton also of Lake Oswego; her grandson, Drew Dutton and his wife, Elle of Portland; grandson, Blake Dutton also of Portland; grandson, Brooks Dutton of Stamford, Connecticut; her sister-in-law, Kathy Bennett of Coos Bay; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Dutton; her parents, Bill and Betty Bennett; and her brother, Bruce Bennett.
A celebration of Barb's life is being planned for later in the spring.
