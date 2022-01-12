December 10, 1937 – January 8, 2022
Long-time Coos Bay resident, Barbara J. Bennett Martin passed away January 8, 2022. Barbara was born in Aiken, Minnesota and raised in Portland, Oregon. She married Gan Martin in 1961 and after his passing, married Bud Simonson in 2017.
A long-time educator for the Coos Bay School District, Barbara was passionate about her work with students, and loved learning new things herself. She was an enthusiastic member and supporter of the local arts community, and a fiber artist and weaver. Whether volunteering through the Methodist church, playing bridge with her weekly card group, or spending time with and cooking for friends and family, her vibrancy and kindness always brightened a room.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Barbara is survived by her children, Ferne (David) and Craig (Tanya); grandchildren, Takeshi, Joshua, Selene and Lucca; and sister, Pat (Jim).
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
