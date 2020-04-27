August 25, 1932 – April 6, 2020
Private Cremation Rites were held at the Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove.
Barbara InaMae Peterson was born August 25, 1932 in Marshfield (Coos Bay), Oregon, the daughter of the late Alvi Harold Richter and Marguerite Della Culley. She died Monday afternoon, April 6, 2020 at her home in Vernonia.
She was raised and received her education in the Marshfield community, having been a graduate of the Marshfield High School Class of 1950. She was first united in marriage to Thomas Lee Keady on September 10, 1954. They had celebrated fourteen years together before Thomas’s passing December 30, 1968. She later married Richard “Pete” Dean Peterson on June 24, 1986. Following their marriage, they resided in North Bend until Pete’s passing on June 20, 1993. Barbara moved to Vernonia in 2000.
Barbara worked as a Secretary for the North Bend School District for many years. She was a member of the “Saddle Blisters” women’s riding club. Among her special interests, she loved baking cookies and making her famous blackberry pie. She also enjoyed knitting sweaters for dogs, gardening, going to the beach, and feeding the birds. She loved pigs! In her youth, she was an avid water skier. Skiing with a single ski she once skied across the bar entrance at Coos Bay. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandkids and her very special dog, Tucker.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Vickie and Don Dumbeck of Klamath Falls; Barb and Alan Carr, of Vernonia; Charlie and Amanda Keady, of Brookings and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Alvi and Marguerite Richter; her stepfather Richard Hone; brother; Darrell “Butch” Hone; and sister, Leanna Nasby.
Tualatin Valley Funeral Alternatives in Hillsboro is entrusted with the arrangements. A gathering for family and friends will take place at a later date. The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to the Oregon Humane Society, 1067 NE Columbia Blvd., Portland, OR 97211, in her memory.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the guestbook at www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In