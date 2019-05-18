Aug. 26, 1927 - Jan. 30, 2019
After a short battle with cancer and surrounded by family, at 5:35 a.m. Jan. 30, 2019, Barbara peacefully slipped into God’s kingdom. She was 91 years old and lived in Carmichael, Calif., in a retirement community.
Barbara is survived by her children, Nancy Pennington-Rembold, Deborah Jansson and her husband, Claes Jansson, and Donald Pennington; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Nancy Goode and husband, Jim Goode; and two nieces, Barbie Street and Lin Sieversen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; sons, Scott, and David; nephew, Jimmy; great-grandson, Ryder; her parents, Russell and Lila Chamberlin; and grandparents, Nicolai and Bertha Sater, Clarence and Athalinda Chamberlin.
Part of Barbara, Jack, Scott, and David’s ashes will be inurned at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Coos Bay on July 14, 2019 after the 10 a.m. service. The remainder of the ashes will be spread in Hawaii during the fall.
