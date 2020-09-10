Barbara Claire Lyon-Lesco

January, 1944 – August, 2020
She cherished her family, friends and every feline she encountered. She was selfless, smart and generous. Civic minded, she helped countless people as a Librarian in both Napa, California and Coos Bay. Her happiest moments were spent finding homes for adoptable cats at the Coos County Animal Shelter which awarded her the honor of being the "Volunteer of the Year".
Barb will be dearly missed.
Donations in her honor to the Animal Shelter Partners a.k.a. A.S.P. located at 92960 Southport Ln. Coos Bay, Oregon 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
