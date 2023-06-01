August 5, 1958 – February 27, 2023
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barbara “Bobbi” Joy Miller, age 64, from Reedsport, Oregon. She left us on February 27, 2023, surrounded by her immediate family lovingly by her side. Bobbi was born in Seattle, Washington on August 5th, 1958 to Gehart and Gladys Reitan. She was a 1976 graduate of Evergreen High School in Seattle, Washington. After graduating, Bobbi married David Miller and raised two daughters together while living in Reedsport, Oregon. Though they separated later in life, Bobbi and David remained as close family, adoring their daughters and grandchildren.
Bobbi was employed by Price n’ Pride/McKay’s market for many years before finding her passion as a Respiratory Therapist at Lower Umpqua Hospital. Bobbi lived life to the fullest by enjoying walks on the beach, spending time with her dogs, hiking, camping, playing cribbage with her friends, an “occasional” trip the casino, and a few adventures in her motorhome. She sought for a simple life and could always be counted on for laughter, hugs, and her amazing “it is what it is” mentality in life.
Bobbi is survived by her two daughters, Jamie (James) Atwood and Jodie (Erik) Hoberg; five grandchildren, Sahalie, Lexie, Levi, Sophia and Reese; her three siblings, Cindi (Merv) Winkle, Patricia Proo and Sally Ford; devoted and long-time friend, Ned Russell; and some very special nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gehart and Gladys Reitan; brothers-in-law, Dave Ford and Richard Proo; and niece, Christina Weaver.
“Big Grama” will be missed by many…
Family, friends and loved ones are all invited to join us for a Celebration of Life at the Blue Box in Winchester Bay, Oregon on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 2-4 pm.
