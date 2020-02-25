Barbara (Bobbi) Anette Burley Manning
October 9, 1949 - December 11, 2019
A loving wife, mother of two sons, & friend. Bobbi graduated North Bend high in 1967. Then married Michael Manning in 1993 in Alaska. They moved to Oregon in 2005 then in 2017 moved to Arizona to retire.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Bobbi always said "Palm trees made her happy." After a short fight with cancer she passed away at home with family by her side.
A ceremony of life will be held at sunset cemetery at noon on Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Manning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In