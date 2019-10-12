Barbara Ann (Tresler) Lehr
June 21, 1941 - October 1, 2019
Barbara Ann (Tresler) Lehr, age 78, passed away peacefully Oct. 1, 2019 due to complications from dementia and cancer. She was born June 21, 1941 in Birch Lake Township, Minn., to Walter and Mary (Kish) Tresler. Her father came west looking for work. Mary, Barbara, and her brother Francis soon followed, leaving Hackensack and settling in Ash Valley, Ore., where they remained for some time. Even at the end of her life, Barbara would speak fondly of this time, remembering her wonderful and plentiful childhood, roaming freely in the country and attending Ash Valley School.
Barbara stayed in the area for her lifetime. She graduated from Reedsport High School, worked for Western Bank in Empire, Ed Atkins State Farm and Industrial Steel and Supply Company in North Bend. Her primary passion was keeping a beautiful home. She created lovely spaces inside and outside where it was inviting to spend time with her. Barbara spent her life building an environment where she would be in close proximity to her family and they would have a place to gather together.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Jim Lehr; daughter, Teresa and husband Ely Stutesman and their daughter, Rowan Colby; son, Aaron and wife Kriston Collier, and their sons, Ramsey and Raleigh; brother, Francis and wife Joanie Tresler, and their children and grandchildren.
The family will host a celebration of life for family and friends, which will be announced later.
Please consider making a donation in her honor to PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Hospice, 400 Ninth Street, Florence, OR 97439.
