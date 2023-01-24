April 27, 1950 – January 12, 2023
Barbara Ann Lauer passed away January 12, 2023 at her Pendleton home surrounded by her family. She was born April 27, 1950 to DeWitt and Margaret Kittrell in Vancouver, Washington.
After moving for her father’s work, the family settled in Coos Bay in 1955, where Barbara graduated from Marshfield High School in 1968. She loved the coast and spending time outdoors digging bottles, beachcombing, hunting, and fishing. Barbara married Fred Watters and they had two children, Fred and Rebecca, before divorcing. In 1986, she met Jerry Lauer and moved to Pendleton when they wed in 1987. They had two children, Megan and Justin. Barbara shared her love of the outdoors with her kids showing them how to find mushrooms, pick berries, and notice the beauty of the sunset.
Barbara loved all kids and poured love into anyone she came into contact with. She was a voracious reader, which made her last job in the Sunridge Middle School Library especially fitting. She loved her work, from the first student she worked with up to her retirement in 2016. Barbara will be remembered by friends and family for her generosity, her baking (especially her pies), and her love of antiques, collectibles, and yard sales.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, DeWitt and Margaret and her son, Fred. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Lauer; children, Rebecca Lauer, Megan Lauer, and Justin (Lois) Lauer; grandchildren, Gary Hickam and Naomi Lauer; siblings, Elizabeth (Jim) Hankins and David (Connie) Kittrell; and her beloved nieces and nephews, Barbara Braun, Mike and Ambyr Hankins, Jon and Marci Siegel-Kittrell, and Russell and Renee Kittrell.
A celebration of life will be held March 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the Roy Raley Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Those who wish to make gifts in Barbara’s name may donate to the Pendleton Center for the Arts or Altrusa International of Pendleton, Oregon attention: Literacy Committee.
