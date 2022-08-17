July 4, 1938 – August 12, 2022 

Cremation rites have been held for Barbara Ann Church, 83, of Coos Bay, under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay.   

Barbara was born July 4, 1938, at Puyallup, Washington, the daughter of Robert and Irene (Pettit) Woodward.  Barbara was raised and educated in Puyallup and it was there she meet the love of her life, Robert Church while he was stationed at Ft. Lewis.  They were married in 1960.  After his service they moved to Coos Bay where they have since resided.  Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.  She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing Bingo with her friends at the Eagles Lodge. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Church; a son Jeff Church; and her sister, Bev Helmka. 

She is survived by her sons, Jerry and Jim Church of Coos Bay; 6 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

