B. Carol Holden

A longtime resident of Bandon for over 25 years, and a very loving, caring, and spiritual mom, grandma, great grandma, and dear friend passed away on January 4, 2023. She was 87. She passed peacefully with her family at her side at Southern Coos Hospital in Bandon. This was the same hospital that she worked at as an RN and greeter for years until her retirement at age 73.
Carol loved life, her family, and her church and Football! She loved the ocean and the beach and the sunsets over the beach. It was her solace. She was a pillar of strength to all and will be greatly missed. Her laughter and sense of humor will be remembered and carried on in all those who survived her.
Carol is survived by 8 of her 10 siblings; her 5 children, Clifford J. Holden, Jeffrey A. Holden, Carol R Holden, John F. Holden and Denise M. Spier. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren, with more to come.
A memorial Service Mass for Carol will be held on February 10, 2023, 11 am at the Holy Trinity Church – 355 Oregon Ave in Bandon. A reception will immediately follow at the Church Parish Hall. All are welcome.
