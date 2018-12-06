April 28, 1950 – Nov. 14, 2018
Avis Jane Olson, 86 of Bandon passed away November 14, 2018, at home with family by her side. She was born April 28, 1932, in Cable Wis. to Joseph Silas and Hattie Jane Mead. She married Leonard W. Olson, Aprill 22 1950, in Ashland Wis. They moved to Bandon in 1952.
Avis is survived by her husband of 68 years, Leonard; children, Fredrick Scott Olson of Bandon, Timothy Kevin and Lily of Montana, Lynette Jane and Gale Turner of Bandon, Patti (Colleen) Renee and Russell Fraser of Bandon and son-in-law, Donald Sitter of Eugene; sister, Catherine Skaj of Wyo. and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; 14 precious grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Beth Lenee Sitter, six brothers and two sisters.
Avis worked at the “Box Factory”, Ray Bates and Jimmy Olson Cranberry farms. She worked at the old Southern Coos General Hospital as a CNA and at Sun Ray Prune Factory. She was a dedicated leader of Bluebirds, Campfire Girls and the Horizon Club.
Leonard and Avis moved to Myrtle Creek, Ore. in 1971 and lived there until 2015, at which time they moved back to Bandon.
After retirement, Avis and Leonard spent their winters in Arizona, where they made many special friends.
Avis was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Among her favorite things to do gardening was her passion, spending time with family and friends and cooking very delicious meals. She loved playing cards and solving crosswords.
The family wishes to acknowledge lifelong family friends, the Hutchens , Sneads, Blackerts , Titus and Smiths.
A private burial was held at the Odd Fellows Cemetery. A family gathering will take place at a later date.
Funeral Service under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Friends may leave condolences at www.westrumfuneralservice.com and at www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In